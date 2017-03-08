Restaurant Group Posts FY Loss; Current Trading In Line With Expectations

Erweiterte Funktionen



LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group plc.

(RTN.L) reported that its net loss for the 53 weeks ended 1st January 2017 was 40.17 million pounds or 20.06 pence per share, compared to profit of 68.89 million pound or 34.24 pence per share in the previous year.


The latest period result included exceptional charge of 116.7 million pounds (H1 2016: £59.1m, H2 2016: £57.6m) primarily reflecting site closures, asset value impairments and provision for onerous leases.


Statutory loss before tax was 39.5 million pounds, compared to statutory profit before tax of 86.8 million pounds in the prior year.


Adjusted profit before tax was down 11.2% to 77.1 million pounds and Adjusted EPS was down 11.2% to 30.0 pence per share.


Total revenues were up 3.7% to 710.7 million with like-for-like sales for the year down 3.9%.


Full year dividend has been maintained at 17.4p per share. The Board is proposing the payment of a final dividend of 10.6 pence per share to be paid on 7 July 2017 to all shareholders on the register on 16 June 2017 (ex-dividend date 15 June 2017).


The company noted that 2017 will be a transitional year for the business, given the significant change underway and the substantial investment in price and marketing. It anticipate momentum improving towards the end of the year as initiatives start to take effect.


The company expects to open between 16 to 20 units in 2017 with associated capital expenditure of between 16 million pounds-20 million pounds.  Refurbishment and maintenance capital expenditure will range from 20 million pounds-25 million pounds.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



