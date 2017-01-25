Restaurant Group 53-week LFL Sales Down 3.9%

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.01.17 08:30
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) reported that its results for the 53 weeks ended 1 January 2017 are expected to be in line with previous guidance.

Total turnover increased by 3.7% versus the prior year, to 710.7 million pounds, with 53 week like-for-like sales down 3.9%. The Group noted that, on a 53 week versus 53 week basis, its total turnover increased by 0.9%. In the period the Group closed 37 sites and opened 24 sites.


The Group said its recent trading continues to be challenging, with fourth-quarter like-for-like sales down 5.9%, driven by underperformance across its Leisure brands.


The Restaurant Group expects the trading performance of the business in the first half of 2017 to remain difficult, but anticipate momentum improving towards the end of the transitional year as the initiatives start to take effect.


Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,825 € 3,964 € -0,139 € -3,51% 25.01./10:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0YG1K06 A0JDNW 5,07 € 3,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,825 € -3,51%  09:07
Berlin 4,033 € +0,80%  08:08
Frankfurt 3,985 € -0,13%  08:17
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,22 $ -13,88%  17.01.17
  = Realtime
