10 January 2017

Ecovista PLC

("Ecovista" or "the Company")

Resignation of Director

Ecovista Plc announces that as at 09 January 2017 Luca Tenuta, the Company's Chairman has agreed with the board to step down, with immediate effect.



The Company would like to thank Mr Tenuta for his contributions to the Company.

Louise Stokely has been appointed by the Board to act as CEO. The Directors will now commence a search for a replacement Chairman, the results of which will be announced in due course.

The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Louise Stokely

Tel: + 44 (0) 07702 576421

ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA

MMMM