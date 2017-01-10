Resignation of Director

Erweiterte Funktionen


10 January 2017


Ecovista PLC


("Ecovista" or "the Company")


Ecovista Plc announces that as at 09 January 2017 Luca Tenuta, the Company's Chairman has agreed with the board to step down, with immediate effect.

  The Company would like to thank Mr Tenuta for his contributions to the Company.




Louise Stokely has been appointed by the Board to act as CEO. The Directors will now commence a search for a replacement Chairman, the results of which will be announced in due course.




The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.




For further information please contact:


Louise Stokely


Tel: + 44 (0) 07702 576421




ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:


Alexander David Securities Limited


David Scott - Corporate Finance


James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales


Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820


http://www.ad-securities.com


49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA









