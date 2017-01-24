ResMed Q2 Profit Down

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UnitedHealth Group":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ResMed Inc. (RMD) reported that its net income for the second-quarter was $76.7 million, a 20 percent decrease compared to the same period of the prior year.



Earnings per share for the quarter decreased 21 percent to $0.54.

"We had a strong quarter with 18 percent constant currency revenue growth led by solid growth in our Brightree software offerings and global device sales," said Mick Farrell, ResMed's chief executive officer.

Non-GAAP net income was $103.3 million, a 1 percent increase compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.73 were consistent with the same period of the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter was $530.4 million, a 17 percent increase compared to the same period of the prior year. Excluding the contribution from the Brightree business acquired in April 2016, revenue for the quarter was $496.6 million, a 9 percent increase.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share and revenues of $515.94 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The ResMed board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend will have a record date of February 9, 2017, payable on March 16, 2017.

