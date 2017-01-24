ResMed Q2 Profit Down
24.01.17 03:05
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ResMed Inc. (RMD) reported that its net income for the second-quarter was $76.7 million, a 20 percent decrease compared to the same period of the prior year.
Earnings per share for the quarter decreased 21 percent to $0.54.
"We had a strong quarter with 18 percent constant currency revenue growth led by solid growth in our Brightree software offerings and global device sales," said Mick Farrell, ResMed's chief executive officer.
Non-GAAP net income was $103.3 million, a 1 percent increase compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.73 were consistent with the same period of the prior year.
Revenue for the quarter was $530.4 million, a 17 percent increase compared to the same period of the prior year. Excluding the contribution from the Brightree business acquired in April 2016, revenue for the quarter was $496.6 million, a 9 percent increase.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share and revenues of $515.94 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The ResMed board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend will have a record date of February 9, 2017, payable on March 16, 2017.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|159,07 $
|158,66 $
|0,41 $
|+0,26%
|24.01./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US91324P1021
|869561
|164,00 $
|108,83 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|147,60 €
|-0,30%
|23.01.17
|NYSE
|159,07 $
|+0,26%
|23.01.17
|Stuttgart
|148,14 €
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Berlin
|147,79 €
|-0,40%
|23.01.17
|Hamburg
|146,92 €
|-0,82%
|23.01.17
|Hannover
|146,92 €
|-0,82%
|23.01.17
|München
|146,91 €
|-0,88%
|23.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|147,12 €
|-0,98%
|23.01.17
|Frankfurt
|146,902 €
|-1,95%
|23.01.17
|Xetra
|147,20 €
|-2,03%
|23.01.17
