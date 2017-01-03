Republicans Vote To Bring Ethics Body Under Control Of House Committee

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republicans in the US House of Representatives have voted to bring an independent body that probes allegations of misconduct against members of Congress under the control of the House Committee on Ethics.





The proposed new rules, tabled as an amendment by Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) at the House Republican Conference, is subject to a newly elected full House vote.

It would strengthen the mission of the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), improve due process rights for those subject to an investigation, and ensure that complaints made by the public have a strong venue for review.

A background and summary of the amendment:

It is feared that the Goodlatte Amendment would weaken the body's oversight of matters such as conflicts of interests and financial impropriety, but its proposer says it does nothing to impede OCE's work.

The amendment builds upon and strengthens the existing OCE by maintaining its primary area of focus - accepting and reviewing constituent complaints - while improving upon due process rights for individuals under investigation, as well as witnesses called to testify, according to Goodlatte.

The Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) was created by the Democrat majority and Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2008 in response to several ethical cases by Members which eventually led some of them to jail.

The amendment seeks to increase protection of the Congress members' due process rights, provide greater access to basic evidentiary standards, and a process that does not discriminate against them for invoking those rights.

Also, the amendment limits the jurisdiction of the Office to the last three Congresses to conform to the statute of limitations for the Committee on Ethics.

If it is passed, the Office of Congressional Ethics will be renamed the Office of Congressional Complaint Review.

