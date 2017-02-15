Republicans Seek Clarity, Probe On Flynn Resignation Controversy

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Prominent Republican leaders have joined calls for a wide investigation into the circumstances that led to the resignation of US National Security Advisor Lt.



General Michael Flynn, and his reported links with Russia.

In his letter of resignation Monday, the top official in charge of the nation's security said he had inadvertently briefed the vice-president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding his phone calls with the Russian ambassador to US Sergey Kislyak before the Trump administration assumed power, and apologized to the President.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the level of trust between the president and General Flynn had eroded to the point where he felt he had to make a change. The president was very concerned that General Flynn had misled the Vice President and others, he said.

Trump tried to underplay the gravity of the controversial resignation by saying on Twitter Tuesday, "The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?"

Trump's comments about leaks come after the media cited anonymous sources in reports on Flynn's conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. while he was still a private citizen.

The conversations reportedly involved sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration, although Flynn has denied that sanctions were discussed.

Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker called for an independent investigative commission, while Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested that Flynn testify before committee investigations.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes wants the FBI to conduct an assessment of recent media leaks, and demanded an explanation by the investigative agency why Flynn's conversation had been recorded.

John McCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said General Flynn's resignation raises "further questions about the Trump administration's intentions toward Vladimir Putin's Russia."

