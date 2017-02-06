Republicans Break With Trump Over Defense Of Putin

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A number of Republican lawmakers are looking to put distance between themselves and President Donald Trump's comments seemingly drawing a moral equivalence between the U.



S. and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Republicans expressed concerns about Trump's defense of Putin in an interview with Bill O'Reilly of Fox News that aired prior to the Super Bowl.

During the interview, O'Reilly questioned Trump's assertion of respect for Putin, calling the Russian president a "killer."

"There are a lot of killers," Trump said in response. "We got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country's so innocent?"

The comment drew the ire of several Republicans, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., denying any equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does.

"I'm not going to critique the president's every utterance," McConnell said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "But I do think America is exceptional, America is different."

"We don't operate in any way the way the Russians do," he added. "I think there's a clear distinction here that all Americans understand, and I would not have characterized it that way."

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a well known hawk on Russia, also raised questions about Trump's comment in a post on Twitter.

"When has a Democratic political activists been poisoned by the GOP, or vice versa? We are not the same as #Putin," Rubio tweeted.

Senator Ben Sasse, R-Neb., was also critical of Trump's remarks in an interview on ABC's "This Week," calling Putin the enemy of the kind of political dissent the U.S. celebrates.

"There is no moral equivalency between the United States of America, the greatest freedom living nation in the history of the world, and the murderous thugs that are in Putin's defense of his cronyism," Sasse said.

In a post on Twitter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said suggesting moral equivalence between Putin's Russia and the U.S. is "deeply troubling and wrong."

However, Vice President Mike Pence sought to downplay Trump's comments in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," arguing the president was not drawing any moral equivalence.

"There was no moral equivalency," Pence said. "What you heard there was a determination to attempt to deal with the world as it is - to start afresh with Putin and to start afresh with Russia."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM