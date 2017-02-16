Erweiterte Funktionen
Republic Services Provides 2017 Guidance
16.02.17 23:13
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) announced, for fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.32 to $2.36. Republic expects an increase in revenue of 4.5 to 5.0 percent. Republic expects fiscal 2017 adjusted free cash flow to be $875 million to $900 million.
Republic also announced its Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share for stockholders of record on April 3, 2017. The dividend will be paid on April 17, 2017.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|59,05 $
|59,11 $
|-0,06 $
|-0,10%
|17.02./00:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7607591002
|915201
|59,19 $
|44,26 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|54,365 €
|0,00%
|10.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|55,58 €
|+0,67%
|16.02.17
|Berlin
|55,54 €
|+0,54%
|16.02.17
|Frankfurt
|55,222 €
|+0,10%
|16.02.17
|Stuttgart
|55,15 €
|0,00%
|16.02.17
|NYSE
|59,05 $
|-0,10%
|16.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
