Republic Services Provides 2017 Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) announced, for fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.32 to $2.36. Republic expects an increase in revenue of 4.5 to 5.0 percent. Republic expects fiscal 2017 adjusted free cash flow to be $875 million to $900 million.





Republic also announced its Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share for stockholders of record on April 3, 2017. The dividend will be paid on April 17, 2017.

