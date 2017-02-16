Erweiterte Funktionen



Republic Services Provides 2017 Guidance




16.02.17 23:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) announced, for fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.32 to $2.36. Republic expects an increase in revenue of 4.5 to 5.0 percent. Republic expects fiscal 2017 adjusted free cash flow to be $875 million to $900 million.


Republic also announced its Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share for stockholders of record on April 3, 2017. The dividend will be paid on April 17, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,05 $ 59,11 $ -0,06 $ -0,10% 17.02./00:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7607591002 915201 59,19 $ 44,26 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,365 € 0,00%  10.02.17
Düsseldorf 55,58 € +0,67%  16.02.17
Berlin 55,54 € +0,54%  16.02.17
Frankfurt 55,222 € +0,10%  16.02.17
Stuttgart 55,15 € 0,00%  16.02.17
NYSE 59,05 $ -0,10%  16.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...