Republic Services Announces 11% Rise In Q4 Bottom Line
16.02.17 22:25
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $193.8 million, or $0.57 per share. This was higher than $175.0 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $2.38 billion. This was up from $2.29 billion last year.
Republic Services earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $193.8 Mln. vs. $175.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
