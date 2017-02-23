Erweiterte Funktionen

Repsol Turns To Profit In FY16, Production Climbs




23.02.17 09:10
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 net income reached 1.736 billion euros, compared to last year's loss of 1.398 billion euros.


In the prior year, the company booked extraordinary impairments to address the possibility of an ongoing depressed price situation for crude oil and gas.


Repsol noted that it has reported its highest net income in four years in 2016, reflecting the strength and flexibility of its business units and the success of the action plan put in place in response to falling crude oil and gas prices.


Adjusted net income was 1.922 billion euros, compared to 1.852 billion euros in 2015.


All of Repsol's business units reported positive results in the past year.


The company's EBITDA reached 5.226 billion euros, an 18% increase from the previous year.


Average hydrocarbons production was 690,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day or boe/d, a 23% increase from 558,900 boe/d in 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



