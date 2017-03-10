Repsol Announces Major Onshore Oil Discovery In Alaska

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Repsol":

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol and partner Armstrong Energy have made in Alaska the largest U.



S. onshore conventional hydrocarbons discovery in 30 years, Repsol said. The Horseshoe-1 and 1A wells drilled during the 2016-2017 winter campaign confirm the Nanushuk play as a significant emerging play in Alaska's North Slope.

The contingent resources identified with the existing data in Repsol and Armstrong Energy's blocks in the Nanushuk play in Alaska could amount to about 1.2 billion barrels of recoverable light oil.

Repsol holds a 25% working interest in the Horseshoe discovery and a 49% working interest in the Pikka Unit. Armstrong holds the remaining working interest and is currently the operator.

Preliminary development concepts for Pikka anticipate first production there from 2021, with a potential rate approaching 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

The Horseshoe-1 discovery well was drilled to a total depth of 6,000 ft. or 1,828 meters and encountered more than 150 ft. of net oil pay in several reservoir zones in the N anushuk section. The Horseshoe-1A sidetrack was drilled to a total depth of 8,215 ft. and encountered more than 100 ft. of net oil pay in the Nanushuk interval as well.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM