Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Repsol":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Repsol Announces Major Onshore Oil Discovery In Alaska




10.03.17 03:31
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol and partner Armstrong Energy have made in Alaska the largest U.

S. onshore conventional hydrocarbons discovery in 30 years, Repsol said. The Horseshoe-1 and 1A wells drilled during the 2016-2017 winter campaign confirm the Nanushuk play as a significant emerging play in Alaska's North Slope.


The contingent resources identified with the existing data in Repsol and Armstrong Energy's blocks in the Nanushuk play in Alaska could amount to about 1.2 billion barrels of recoverable light oil.


Repsol holds a 25% working interest in the Horseshoe discovery and a 49% working interest in the Pikka Unit. Armstrong holds the remaining working interest and is currently the operator.


Preliminary development concepts for Pikka anticipate first production there from 2021, with a potential rate approaching 120,000 barrels of oil per day.


The Horseshoe-1 discovery well was drilled to a total depth of 6,000 ft. or 1,828 meters and encountered more than 150 ft. of net oil pay in several reservoir zones in the N anushuk section. The Horseshoe-1A sidetrack was drilled to a total depth of 8,215 ft. and encountered more than 100 ft. of net oil pay in the Nanushuk interval as well.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,70 € 14,132 € 0,568 € +4,02% 09.03./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0173516115 876845 14,70 € 8,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,70 € +4,02%  09.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,15 $ +2,36%  09.03.17
Stuttgart 14,487 € 0,00%  09.03.17
Hamburg 14,11 € -0,63%  09.03.17
Hannover 14,11 € -1,05%  09.03.17
Xetra 14,09 € -1,12%  09.03.17
Berlin 14,08 € -1,16%  09.03.17
München 14,11 € -1,36%  09.03.17
Düsseldorf 14,07 € -1,47%  09.03.17
Frankfurt 14,059 € -1,51%  09.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18 Öl/Gasaktie-REPSOL 26.02.17
  Löschung 23.12.15
129 Repsol YPF - Ölrausch in der . 01.10.15
  Repsol steigert Gewinn um 60%. 29.07.10
44 Repsol - voll krasser Kauf 23.09.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...