Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Unilever plc":
 Aktien    


Reports: Unilever Eyes $7.4 Bln Sale Of Food Brands




19.03.17 06:21
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.

L, UL) is preparing a 6 billion pound or $7.4 billion sale of some of its food brands, according to British media reports.


The Sunday Times reported that Unilever plans to sell Stork butter and Flora margarine brands.


The Sunday Telegraph, citing sources, said that private equity firms Bain Capital, CVC, and Clayton Dubilier and Rice have started working on offers for Unilever's non-core margarine division. According to the report, U.S. food maker Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) is also tipped as a possible buyer.


In mid-February, Kraft Heinz, which had offered $143 billion in cash and stock to buy Unilever, said it amicably agreed to withdraw its proposal for a combination of the two companies. Unilever rejected the offer, noting that it fundamentally undervalues the firm.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O!
493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,55 $ 49,45 $ 0,10 $ +0,20% 19.03./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B10RZP78 A0JNE2 47,08 € 35,51 €
Werte im Artikel
49,55 plus
+0,20%
85,88 minus
-0,59%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,525 € -0,07%  17.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 49,55 $ +0,20%  16.03.17
München 46,37 € 0,00%  17.03.17
Stuttgart 46,171 € 0,00%  17.03.17
Berlin 46,245 € -0,12%  17.03.17
Düsseldorf 46,09 € -0,22%  17.03.17
Frankfurt 47,149 € -0,29%  17.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O! 493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 unilever plc 30.03.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...