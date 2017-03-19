Reports: Unilever Eyes $7.4 Bln Sale Of Food Brands

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Unilever plc":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.



L, UL) is preparing a 6 billion pound or $7.4 billion sale of some of its food brands, according to British media reports.

The Sunday Times reported that Unilever plans to sell Stork butter and Flora margarine brands.

The Sunday Telegraph, citing sources, said that private equity firms Bain Capital, CVC, and Clayton Dubilier and Rice have started working on offers for Unilever's non-core margarine division. According to the report, U.S. food maker Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) is also tipped as a possible buyer.

In mid-February, Kraft Heinz, which had offered $143 billion in cash and stock to buy Unilever, said it amicably agreed to withdraw its proposal for a combination of the two companies. Unilever rejected the offer, noting that it fundamentally undervalues the firm.

