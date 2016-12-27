Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toshiba":
 Aktien      OS    


Reports: Toshiba Expects To Post Huge Loss From Nuclear Power Operations In U.S.




27.12.16 02:59
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp.

(TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) is expected to post a huge loss from its nuclear power operations in the United States, according to reports.


The shares fell 11.31 percent to 393.00 yen in trading in Tokyo on Tuesday.


But, the company said in a statement that it's not the source of the news reports and it is assessing the current value of its assets.


The reported loss is related to a dispute over the value of the acquisition of a Chicago Bridge & Iron subsidiary by Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric unit, the Nikkei reported. The write-down would come to about 100 billion yen, the newspaper said, while broadcaster NHK said the charge may total as much as 500 billion yen or about $4.3 billion.


Toshiba booked about 250 billion yen in impairment losses in its nuclear power systems business last fiscal year, stemming mainly from Westinghouse. A spin-off of the operations has been suggested.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,561 € 3,583 € -0,022 € -0,61% 23.12./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3592200004 853676 3,91 € 1,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,561 € -0,61%  23.12.16
Berlin 3,596 € +0,36%  23.12.16
München 3,626 € 0,00%  23.12.16
Stuttgart 3,57 € 0,00%  23.12.16
Frankfurt 3,577 € -0,33%  23.12.16
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,76 $ -1,05%  23.12.16
Hamburg 3,536 € -1,39%  23.12.16
Düsseldorf 3,507 € -2,18%  23.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
13 Toshiba macht wieder Gewinn 23.05.16
5 habt ihr schön gelesen? Toshib. 29.12.15
85 "Nichts ist unmöglich": TO****A. 19.05.15
3 Call auf Toshiba kaufen ? 06.01.05
6 Toshiba + 25% in den letzten . 08.08.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...