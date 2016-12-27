Reports: Toshiba Expects To Post Huge Loss From Nuclear Power Operations In U.S.

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toshiba":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp.



(TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) is expected to post a huge loss from its nuclear power operations in the United States, according to reports.

The shares fell 11.31 percent to 393.00 yen in trading in Tokyo on Tuesday.

But, the company said in a statement that it's not the source of the news reports and it is assessing the current value of its assets.

The reported loss is related to a dispute over the value of the acquisition of a Chicago Bridge & Iron subsidiary by Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric unit, the Nikkei reported. The write-down would come to about 100 billion yen, the newspaper said, while broadcaster NHK said the charge may total as much as 500 billion yen or about $4.3 billion.

Toshiba booked about 250 billion yen in impairment losses in its nuclear power systems business last fiscal year, stemming mainly from Westinghouse. A spin-off of the operations has been suggested.

