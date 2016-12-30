Reports: Foxconn, Sharp JV To Invest $8.8 Bln For New LCD Plant In China

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sharp":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A joint venture of Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.



, or Foxconn, and Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. (SHCAY.PK) plans to invest 61 billion yuan, or $8.8 billion, to build a new factory in China that will make advanced liquid-crystal displays, according to media reports.

The joint venture, Sakai Display Products Corp., will reportedly build the factory in the Chinese city of Guangzhou. The new factory will made liquid-crystal displays with technology from Sharp, which was acquired by Foxconn this year.

