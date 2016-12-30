Erweiterte Funktionen
Reports: Foxconn, Sharp JV To Invest $8.8 Bln For New LCD Plant In China
30.12.16 15:20
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A joint venture of Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.
, or Foxconn, and Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. (SHCAY.PK) plans to invest 61 billion yuan, or $8.8 billion, to build a new factory in China that will make advanced liquid-crystal displays, according to media reports.
The joint venture, Sakai Display Products Corp., will reportedly build the factory in the Chinese city of Guangzhou. The new factory will made liquid-crystal displays with technology from Sharp, which was acquired by Foxconn this year.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,18 €
|2,172 €
|0,008 €
|+0,37%
|30.12./15:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3359600008
|855383
|2,30 €
|0,79 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,18 €
|+0,37%
|12:29
|München
|2,212 €
|0,00%
|13:04
|Frankfurt
|2,14 €
|-0,37%
|13:59
|Düsseldorf
|2,149 €
|-1,29%
|09:42
|Hamburg
|2,148 €
|-2,89%
|08:12
|Hannover
|2,148 €
|-2,89%
|08:12
|Berlin
|2,149 €
|-2,89%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|2,173 €
|-5,03%
|08:06
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,00 $
|-5,21%
|27.12.16
