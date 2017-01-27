Report: Wet Seal Will Go Extinct

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Struggling teen apparel retailer Wet Seal LLC is reportedly closing all of its stores in the U.



S. after failing to raise any fresh capital or find a buyer.

According to WSJ, in a letter dated January 20, the retailer notified its employees that the office would be permanently close down and all of the workers would lose their jobs.

"Unfortunately, the company was unable to obtain the necessary capital or identify a strategic partner, and was recently informed that it will receive no further financing for its operations," Vice President and General Counsel Michelle Stocker wrote in the letter, the WSJ report says.

Wet Seal's website says the retailer has 171 stores in 42 states. There are 148 employees in the company's headquarters.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Wet Seal was exploring its alternatives, including a liquidation, sale or restructuring that could take place in or out of bankruptcy court.

In January 2015, Wet Seal had filed for bankruptcy and was later acquired by Versa Capital Management LLC for $7.5 million in cash.

Several apparel retailers have been struggling lately as traffic continues drop with teens preferring fast-fashion apparel retailer such as H&M and Forever 21 or online shopping.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

