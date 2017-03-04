Report: New Apple Phone Delayed
04.03.17 00:31
dpa-AFX
CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The latest rumor regarding Apple's highly anticipated "iPhone 8" is that the OLED-based smartphone might not get in to production until September, which could push back its launch by few months.
Apple is expected to launch three iPhone models this fall-- iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, the next version of the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, while the other one is a completely revamped iPhone 8 or the "10th anniversary phone."
The iPhone 8 is expected to have a bezel-less design, a Touch ID integrated in the display, wireless charging, a 3D sensing front camera and carry a price tag of over $1,000.
Reports now suggest that the production on the "OLED iPhone" will not start until September, which suggests the high-end iPhone "8" may not go on sale in September.
