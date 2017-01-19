Report : Goldman Sachs May Cut London Jobs By 50% On Brexit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Goldman Sachs":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.



(GS) may reduce its London staff in half to 3,000 workers while transferring some to other locations as it prepares for the U.K.'s exit from the European Union, Handelsblatt reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

But, the company spokeswoman Nicole Mommsen reportedly said, "No decision has been taken and the numbers mentioned are none we would recognize."

The company is considering moving as many as 1,000 employees including traders and compliance managers to Frankfurt as the firm shifts operations across the Continent and to New York. Some people in trading operations who develop new products would probably move to the company's New York headquarters, the report said.

Investment bankers focusing on corporations in France and Spain would work from those countries. And so-called back-office staff would probably go to Warsaw, the report said.

