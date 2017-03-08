Erweiterte Funktionen

Report: Consumers Say McDonalds Food Is The Pits




08.03.17 22:49
dpa-AFX


OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's and other major fast food chains have been losing its market share to new and regional fast casual food chains.

A new study confirms that consumers are moving away from big brands as they find solace in smaller regional chains which provide better quality food compared to poor quality served at some big names.


According to a new report released by global investment firm RBC Capital Markets, consumers surveyed said McDonald's has the lowest quality food out of all the big fast food restaurants. The struggling burger giant came in at 12 position in a list of 12 in a review conducted along with research firm Mission Measurement.


RBC surveyed 1,000 people to determine how they ranked the top U.S. sandwich and burger chains based on the quality of the food served.


In-N-Out Burger, which operates 300 burger joints in west coast, came in at number one, followed by Chick-fil-A and Culver's. White Castle, Arby's, Carl's Jr. Wendy's, Hardee's, Sonic and Jack in the Box rounded of the top 10. Meanwhile, burger behemoths Burger King and McDonalds took the last two spot.


"For all-family brands, the bar may be higher on ingredients, and the media and promotional tools these (big brand) companies employed a decade ago seems to be far less impactful today," RBC said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


