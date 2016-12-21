Report: Apple's Battery Development A Dud

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple failed to make a longer-lasting MacBook Pro battery, and shipped the laptop with an older battery design, Bloomberg reported.





The battery life of Apple's new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has been a huge disappointment. It has a lower capacity than the battery inside last year's MacBook Pro, likely due to weight and space constraints.

Apple engineers reportedly wanted to use higher capacity battery packs shaped to the insides of the MacBook Pro, compared to the standard square cells found in most machines. The design would have boosted battery life.

But, the company had to scrap the plans as the design failed a key test in the run-up to the MacBook Pro's planned debut this year.

The company then used an older design, fearing that a delay in the launch would risk missing the crucial holiday shopping season.

If the plan was successful, the laptops may have lasted 10 hours that Apple claimed, instead of five to six hours available at present, the report noted.

