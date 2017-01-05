Erweiterte Funktionen

Report: Amazon Planning Workout Apparel Brand




05.01.17 00:33
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon, which has recently forayed into its own clothing brand, reportedly plans to develop its own line of workout apparel.


The online retailing giant plans to enter into the private-label apparel clothing business, reports Recode, citing several online job listings published by Amazon in December.


Tech site Recode says that Amazon is hiring brand managers "to build authentic activewear private label brands that have compelling and unique DNA and deliver amazing consumer valued innovation."


One of the job listings adds that the ideal candidate would be someone who has a "passion for sport, athletes and those living an active lifestyle" and has "experience studying (athletic, activewear) trends, customer behavior and shopping patterns."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



