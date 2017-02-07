Rentokil Initial Buys Allgood Services Of Georgia

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rentokil Initial":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc (RTOKY.



PK, RTO.L) announced the acquisition of Allgood Services of Georgia Inc, a high quality pest control company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and which also operates in Tennessee. It generated annualised revenues for the 12 months prior to acquisition of $26 million.

In 2017 year to date the Company has acquired 5 businesses - in the UK and Ireland, Australia and Singapore (four in pest control and one in property care) - with combined annual revenues of about 15 million pounds.

The company said it will announce its Preliminary Results for 2016 on 23 February 2017.

