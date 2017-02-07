Rentokil Initial Buys Allgood Services Of Georgia
07.02.17 08:52
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc (RTOKY.
PK, RTO.L) announced the acquisition of Allgood Services of Georgia Inc, a high quality pest control company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and which also operates in Tennessee. It generated annualised revenues for the 12 months prior to acquisition of $26 million.
In 2017 year to date the Company has acquired 5 businesses - in the UK and Ireland, Australia and Singapore (four in pest control and one in property care) - with combined annual revenues of about 15 million pounds.
The company said it will announce its Preliminary Results for 2016 on 23 February 2017.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,625 €
|2,608 €
|0,017 €
|+0,65%
|07.02./10:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B082RF11
|A0EQ3A
|2,70 €
|1,88 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|2,739 €
|+1,33%
|09:51
|Düsseldorf
|2,702 €
|+0,93%
|09:44
|München
|2,669 €
|+0,79%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|2,625 €
|+0,65%
|09:24
|Frankfurt
|2,693 €
|+0,30%
|09:06
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,72 $
|-1,81%
|09.01.17
