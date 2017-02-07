Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rentokil Initial":
 Aktien    


Rentokil Initial Buys Allgood Services Of Georgia




07.02.17 08:52
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc (RTOKY.

PK, RTO.L) announced the acquisition of Allgood Services of Georgia Inc, a high quality pest control company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and which also operates in Tennessee. It generated annualised revenues for the 12 months prior to acquisition of $26 million.


In 2017 year to date the Company has acquired 5 businesses - in the UK and Ireland, Australia and Singapore (four in pest control and one in property care) - with combined annual revenues of about 15 million pounds.


The company said it will announce its Preliminary Results for 2016 on 23 February 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,625 € 2,608 € 0,017 € +0,65% 07.02./10:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B082RF11 A0EQ3A 2,70 € 1,88 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 2,739 € +1,33%  09:51
Düsseldorf 2,702 € +0,93%  09:44
München 2,669 € +0,79%  08:00
Stuttgart 2,625 € +0,65%  09:24
Frankfurt 2,693 € +0,30%  09:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,72 $ -1,81%  09.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Mal Ehrlich,Rentokil war bisher . 04.02.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...