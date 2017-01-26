Renishaw H1 Profit Rises

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - High-precision metrology and healthcare products manufacturer Renishaw Plc (RSW.



L) Thursday reported a 25 percent increase in its pre-tax profit for the half year ended 31 December 2016.

Pre-tax profit for the first half of the year rose to 35.69 million pounds from restated 28.60 million pounds a year ago.

Profit for the period from continuing operations were 26.23 million pounds, up from 22.08 million pounds in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 41.0 pence, up from 32.4 pence last year.

Revenue for the period increased 21 percent to 240.42 million pounds from 198.49 million pounds a year ago. Revenue rose 12 percent at constant exchange rates.

Looking ahead, the company said it continue to anticipate growth in both revenue and profit in this financial year. The company expects full-year revenue in a range of 500 million pounds to 530 million pounds and profit before tax in a range of 85 million pounds to 105 million pounds.

A maintained interim dividend of 12.5 pence net per share will be paid on 7th April 2017 to shareholders on the register on 10th March 2017.

