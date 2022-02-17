Erweiterte Funktionen
Renewi - Recyclate prices drive further FY22 upgrade
17.02.22 09:17
Edison Investment Research
Renewi’s Q3 update flagged a continuation of favourable recyclate prices and incremental windfall gains reflected in increased FY22 guidance. In a historical context, these earnings benefits are likely to be temporary – cash benefit is retained of course – and the rating perhaps suggests that investors are not fully focused on the more significant and sustainable strategic profit uplift being targeted by FY25.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,68 €
|7,60 €
|0,08 €
|+1,05%
|17.02./11:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNR4T868
|A3CRFF
|10,45 €
|4,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,68 €
|+1,05%
|16.02.22
|Frankfurt
|7,50 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|München
|7,78 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|7,60 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|Berlin
|7,64 €
|0,00%
|10:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,98 $
|0,00%
|18.01.22
