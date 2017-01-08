Renewed Support Tipped For China Shares

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Friday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it gained more than 70 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,155-point plateau, although the market may rebound on Monday.





The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside in the wake of U.S. employment data and a bump in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher on Friday and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials and telecoms, while the properties and resource stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index shed 11.09 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 3,154.32 after trading between 3,153.03 and 3,172.03. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 17.45 points or 0.87 percent to end at 1,988.13.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.58 percent, Vanke dropped 1.39 percent, Gemdale added 0.70 percent, PetroChina spiked 2.45 percent, China Shenhua picked up 0.49 percent, China Unicom tumbled 2.04 percent and Zijin Mining fell 0.88 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Friday following the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report for December.

The report showed weaker than expected job growth last month, but it also showed a good bump in the pace of wage growth. The jobless rate inched up to 4.7 percent in December from 4.6 percent in November, matching estimates.

The Dow added 64.51 points or 0.3 percent to 19,963.80, while the NASDAQ climbed 33.12 points or 0.6 percent to 5,521.06 and the S&P rose 7.98 points or 0.4 percent to 2,276.98. For the week, the Dow jumped 1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 2.6 percent and the S&P was up 1.7 percent.

The jobs report overshadowed separate reports showing a wider trade deficit and a pullback in factory orders in the month of November.

Crude oil futures continued to rise Friday on reports of production cuts. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 15 cents or 0.3 percent to $53.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

