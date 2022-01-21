Renaissance BioScience - RNAi technology from bioengineered yeast

Renaissance BioScience is a private bioengineering company developing proprietary yeast strains for use in the food and beverage, healthcare and agriculture industries. It has been successful in commercially licensing its ‘Generation 1’ technology, which comprises yeast strains for use in the food and beverage industry. The primary focus has now shifted to the development of its ‘Generation 2’ technology – yeast strains capable of producing and delivering RNAi – and aims to address challenges in the agriculture and biopharmaceutical industries. Early results indicate that its RNAi solutions could be low-cost, efficacious and non-toxic. As the company is a private entity, we have limited visibility on its financials. However, in November 2021, it successfully closed the balance of its US$5m convertible debenture, proceeds from which have been allocated to advance its RNAi platform.