Erweiterte Funktionen


Renaissance BioScience - RNAi technology from bioengineered yeast




21.01.22 14:14
Edison Investment Research

Renaissance BioScience is a private bioengineering company developing proprietary yeast strains for use in the food and beverage, healthcare and agriculture industries. It has been successful in commercially licensing its ‘Generation 1’ technology, which comprises yeast strains for use in the food and beverage industry. The primary focus has now shifted to the development of its ‘Generation 2’ technology – yeast strains capable of producing and delivering RNAi – and aims to address challenges in the agriculture and biopharmaceutical industries. Early results indicate that its RNAi solutions could be low-cost, efficacious and non-toxic. As the company is a private entity, we have limited visibility on its financials. However, in November 2021, it successfully closed the balance of its US$5m convertible debenture, proceeds from which have been allocated to advance its RNAi platform.

Aktuell
Klimawende mit Kernenergie - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Neuer 358% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:47 , Aktiennews
Lipocine Aktie: So kann man sich irren!
16:47 , Aktiennews
Infinite Ore Aktie: Diese Infos sollten Sie kenn [...]
16:47 , Aktiennews
Lanxess Aktie: Ist das wirklich wahr?
16:47 , Aktiennews
Blink Charging Aktie: Dies ist jetzt besonders [...]
16:47 , Aktiennews
Wienerberger Aktie: Wieso ist diese Entwicklu [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...