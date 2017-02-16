Erweiterte Funktionen



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Reports 3% Retreat In Q4 Profit




16.02.17 13:09
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings declined to $61.7 million, or $0.84 per share. This was lower than $63.3 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $2.06 billion. This was up from $2.03 billion last year.


Reliance Steel & Aluminum earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $61.7 Mln. vs. $63.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $2.06 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.35


