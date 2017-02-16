Erweiterte Funktionen
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Raises Quarterly Dividend By 5.9%
16.02.17 13:14
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
(RS) said its board of directors raised its quarterly dividend by 5.9 percent.
On February 14, 2017, the company's board declared a 5.9 percent increase to the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.45 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2017 to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2017.
