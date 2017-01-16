Erweiterte Funktionen


Reliance Industries Q3 Net Profit Increases




16.01.17 15:05
dpa-AFX


MUMBAI (dpa-AFX) - Reliance Industries Ltd.

(RELIANCE, 500325) of India Monday announced an increase in third quarter net profit to INR 8022 crore from INR 7296 crore last year.


Earnings per share increased to INR 24.7 from INR 22.5 in the previous year.


On a consolidated basis, the company reported turnover of INR 84,189 crore compared to INR 81,651 crore in the previous year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium!
Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium! Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:58 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Theresa May hält Brexit-Grundsa [...]
16:53 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)
16:44 , dpa-AFX
CSU-Vize Weber droht Trump mit 'Daumensch [...]
16:41 , dpa-AFX
M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net [...]
16:40 , dpa-AFX
BaFin News: Netting-Klauseln: Rechtssicherheit [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...