Reliance Industries Q3 Net Profit Increases

MUMBAI (dpa-AFX) - Reliance Industries Ltd.



(RELIANCE, 500325) of India Monday announced an increase in third quarter net profit to INR 8022 crore from INR 7296 crore last year.

Earnings per share increased to INR 24.7 from INR 22.5 in the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported turnover of INR 84,189 crore compared to INR 81,651 crore in the previous year.

