Regions Financial Corp. Reveals 2% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line
20.01.17 12:20
dpa-AFX
BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp.
(RF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $278 million, or $0.23 per share. This was up from $272 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $1.39 billion. This was up from $1.36 billion last year.
Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $278 Mln. vs. $272 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q4): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,795 €
|12,795 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.01./13:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7591EP1005
|A0B6XA
|14,10 €
|6,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,795 €
|0,00%
|18.01.17
|NYSE
|13,98 $
|0,00%
|19.01.17
|Frankfurt
|13,10 €
|-0,02%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|13,08 €
|-0,04%
|10:10
|Stuttgart
|13,045 €
|-0,34%
|08:06
|München
|12,935 €
|-0,39%
|08:01
|Berlin
|13,05 €
|-0,50%
|08:08
