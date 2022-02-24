Regional REIT - FY21 DPS target met, confirming attractive yield

Regional REIT (RGL) has declared a Q421 DPS of 1.7p, taking the total for the year to 6.5p, which we forecast will be fully covered by EPRA earnings reported when the results to 31 December 2021 (FY21) are reported on 29 March. The attractive dividend yield of 7.4% is one of the highest in the UK REIT sector and RGL believes the office sector is poised for recovery.