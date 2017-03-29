Erweiterte Funktionen

Regeneron Says FDA Okays New Eczema Drug Dupixent




29.03.17 03:19
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced that the U.

S. Food and Drug Administration approved DUPIXENT or dupilumab Injection, the first and only biologic medicine approved for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or AD whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable.


Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, will market DUPIXENT in the United States. DUPIXENT is expected to be available to patients and providers in the U.S. later this week.


DUPIXENT is a human monoclonal antibody that is designed to specifically inhibit overactive signaling of two key proteins, IL-4 and IL-13, which are believed to be major drivers of the persistent underlying inflammation in AD. DUPIXENT comes in a pre-filled syringe and can be self-administered as a subcutaneous injection every other week after an initial loading dose. DUPIXENT can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It should not be used in patients who are allergic to dupilumab or any of the ingredients in DUPIXENT.


AD, the most common form of eczema, is a chronic inflammatory disease with symptoms often appearing as a rash on the skin. Moderate-to-severe AD is characterized by rashes often covering much of the body, and can include intense, persistent itching and skin dryness, cracking, redness, crusting, and oozing. Itch is one of the most burdensome symptoms for patients and can be debilitating. Of the adults with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe AD in the United States, it is estimated that 300,000 are most in need of new treatment options.


