Regeneron, Sanofi: DUPIXENT Study In Atopic Dermatitis Shows Positive Data




05.03.17 06:57
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) announced Saturday positive data from long-term pivotal phase 3 CHRONOS study of DUPIXENT (dupilumab) in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or AD.


The companies noted that the one-year Phase 3 CHRONOS study showed that patients receiving the investigational drug DUPIXENT with topical corticosteroids or TCS achieved significantly improved measures of overall disease severity compared to TCS alone in adults with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe AD.


The data will be presented as a late-breaking oral abstract at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology taking place in Orlando, Florida.


"These new results build upon previous positive Phase 3 monotherapy data. In the CHRONOS study, DUPIXENT used with topical corticosteroids showed significantly greater clearance of skin lesions and overall disease severity compared to topical corticosteroids alone, which are commonly prescribed for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis," said Andrew Blauvelt, President of Oregon Medical Research Center and principal investigator of the study.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



