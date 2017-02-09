Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Reports 37% Rise In Q4 Profit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Regeneron Pharmaceuticals":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $353 million, or $3.04 per share. This was higher than $258 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.23 billion. This was up from $1.10 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $353 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.8% -EPS (Q4): $3.04 vs. $2.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.3% -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.8%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM