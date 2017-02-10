Erweiterte Funktionen

Regeneron Gets Subpoena On Patient Assistance Non-profit




10.02.17 02:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(REGN) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday that in January 2017, the company received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts requesting documents relating to its support of organizations that provide financial assistance to patients; documents concerning its provision of financial assistance to patients with respect to products sold or developed by Regeneron (including EYLEA, Praluent, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP); and certain other related documents and communications. The Company is cooperating with this investigation.


The company said it cannot predict the outcome or duration of these investigations or any other legal proceedings or any enforcement actions or other remedies that may be imposed on the Company arising out of these investigations.


