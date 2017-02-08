Redrow H1 Profit Rises, Group Revenue Up 23%; Updates Medium Term Guidance

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow Plc (RDW.L) reported profit before tax of 140 million pounds for the six months to 31 December 2016 compared to 104 million pounds, previous year.



Profit for the period increased to 112 million pounds from 83 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 30.8 pence compared to 22.8 pence.

First-half Group revenue rose 23% to a first half record of 739 million pounds. Homes revenue increased 26% to a first half record of 733 million pounds.

The Board has decided to pay an interim dividend of 6 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 5 May 2017 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 24 March 2017.

In 2019, Redrow expects to deliver turnover of 1.9 billion pounds, an operating margin of 19.5% and earnings per share of 77 pence.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

