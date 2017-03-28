Red Mountain Calls On Board Of Deckers Outdoor To Explore Sale Of Company

Erweiterte Funktionen



28.03.17 05:45
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is now calling upon Board of Deckers Outdoor Corp.

(DECK) to explore a sale of the Company because they believe that the value of a sale to a strategic or financial buyer is substantially higher than the risk-adjusted value of the standalone operating plan announced by management on February 2, 2017.


Red Mountain believes that a publicly announced sale process would address the full universe of potential buyers for the Company and restore shareholders' confidence that the board is acting in their best interests.


Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC , an investment management firm owning approximately 3.3% of the outstanding shares of Deckers Outdoor, today sent a letter to Deckers' Chairman of the Board, Angel Martinez, and Lead Independent Director, John Gibbons.


In its letter, Red Mountain references meetings and communications that they have had with the management and board of Deckers over the past two years with respect to Red Mountain's proposals to rationalize the Company's retail store network, streamline its brand portfolio, right-size its cost structure, optimize its balance sheet, and align its executive compensation with shareholder value creation.


