Red Hat Inc. Bottom Line Rises 13% In Q4
27.03.17 22:35
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Red Hat Inc.
(RHT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $109.69 million, or $0.61 per share. This was higher than $97.03 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $628.84 million. This was up from $543.50 million last year.
Red Hat Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $109.69 Mln. vs. $97.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $628.84 Mln vs. $543.50 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.7%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $643 - $650 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.64 Full year revenue guidance: $2.72 - $2.76 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|82,20 $
|82,96 $
|-0,76 $
|-0,92%
|27.03./23:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7565771026
|923989
|85,01 $
|68,54 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|75,55 €
|-1,31%
|11:50
|Stuttgart
|76,16 €
|0,00%
|19:00
|Hamburg
|75,90 €
|-0,64%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|75,846 €
|-0,70%
|15:19
|Düsseldorf
|75,82 €
|-0,79%
|08:35
|Berlin
|76,25 €
|-0,86%
|19:35
|NYSE
|82,20 $
|-0,92%
|22:04
|München
|75,75 €
|-1,16%
|16:37
