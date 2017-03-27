Red Hat Inc. Bottom Line Rises 13% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.03.17 22:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Red Hat Inc.

(RHT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $109.69 million, or $0.61 per share. This was higher than $97.03 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $628.84 million. This was up from $543.50 million last year.


Red Hat Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $109.69 Mln. vs. $97.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $628.84 Mln vs. $543.50 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.7%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $643 - $650 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.64 Full year revenue guidance: $2.72 - $2.76 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


