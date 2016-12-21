Record Decline In Use Of Death Penalty Across US In 2016

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Use of the death penalty fell to historic lows across the United States in 2016, and capital punishment may be abolished in the country in the future, according to a report released Tuesday by a Washington-based nonprofit organization.





Executions declined more than 25 percent to their lowest level in 25 years, and public opinion polls also measured support for capital punishment at a four-decade low, the Death Penalty Information Center said in its year-end report.

Other key findings of the report are: The 20 executions in 2016 were the fewest since 1991; State courts in Florida and Delaware declared their death sentencing statutes unconstitutional.

The number of state and federal jurisdictions imposing death sentences fell by more than half, from 60 counties and the federal government in 2012, to only 27 counties this year, the report says.

