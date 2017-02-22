Realty Income Issues 2017 Earnings Guidance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Realty Income":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp.



(O) announced the company estimates FFO per share for 2017 of $3.00 to $3.06, an increase of 4.2% to 6.3%, respectively, over 2016 FFO per share of $2.88. FFO per share for 2017 is based on a net income per share range of $1.27 to $1.33, plus estimated real estate depreciation of $1.80 per share, and reduced by potential estimated gains on sales of investment properties of $0.07 per share.

Realty Income estimates AFFO per share for 2017 of $3.00 to $3.06, an increase of 4.2% to 6.3%, respectively, over 2016 AFFO per share of $2.88.

