Realty Income Issues 2017 Earnings Guidance
22.02.17 23:30
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp.
(O) announced the company estimates FFO per share for 2017 of $3.00 to $3.06, an increase of 4.2% to 6.3%, respectively, over 2016 FFO per share of $2.88. FFO per share for 2017 is based on a net income per share range of $1.27 to $1.33, plus estimated real estate depreciation of $1.80 per share, and reduced by potential estimated gains on sales of investment properties of $0.07 per share.
Realty Income estimates AFFO per share for 2017 of $3.00 to $3.06, an increase of 4.2% to 6.3%, respectively, over 2016 AFFO per share of $2.88.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|61,14 $
|61,52 $
|-0,38 $
|-0,62%
|23.02./00:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7561091049
|899744
|72,30 $
|52,72 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
