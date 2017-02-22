Erweiterte Funktionen

Realty Income Corp. Earnings Advance 13% In Q4




22.02.17 22:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp.

(O) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $192.96 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $170.02 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $287.84 million. This was up from $263.67 million last year.


Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $192.96 Mln. vs. $170.02 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Revenue (Q4): $287.84 Mln vs. $263.67 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
61,14 $ 61,52 $ -0,38 $ -0,62% 22.02./23:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7561091049 899744 72,30 $ 52,72 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		57,94 € -0,87%  19:55
München 58,25 € +1,78%  08:02
Hamburg 58,24 € +1,75%  08:05
Stuttgart 57,61 € 0,00%  18:51
NYSE 61,14 $ -0,62%  22:02
Frankfurt 57,698 € -0,82%  19:50
  = Realtime
