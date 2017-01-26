Raytheon Co Announces 3% Drop In Q4 Profit
26.01.17 13:18
dpa-AFX
WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co (RTN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings came in at $544 million, or $1.84 per share. This was lower than $558 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $6.24 billion. This was down from $6.33 billion last year.
Raytheon Co earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $544 Mln. vs. $558 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.84 vs. $1.85 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $6.24 Bln vs. $6.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 - $7.35 Full year revenue guidance: $24.8 - $25.3 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|131,52 €
|136,88 €
|-5,36 €
|-3,92%
|26.01./15:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7551115071
|785159
|143,08 €
|106,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|131,52 €
|-3,92%
|15:00
|NYSE
|146,87 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|136,73 €
|-0,87%
|09:12
|Hamburg
|135,00 €
|-2,12%
|13:40
|Stuttgart
|132,606 €
|-2,82%
|14:14
|München
|134,53 €
|-3,22%
|13:51
|Frankfurt
|131,00 €
|-4,45%
|14:48
|Berlin
|131,40 €
|-5,09%
|14:45
