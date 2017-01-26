Erweiterte Funktionen



Raytheon Co Announces 3% Drop In Q4 Profit




26.01.17 13:18
dpa-AFX


WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co (RTN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings came in at $544 million, or $1.84 per share. This was lower than $558 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $6.24 billion. This was down from $6.33 billion last year.


Raytheon Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $544 Mln. vs. $558 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.84 vs. $1.85 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $6.24 Bln vs. $6.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 - $7.35 Full year revenue guidance: $24.8 - $25.3 Bln


Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
131,52 € 136,88 € -5,36 € -3,92% 26.01./15:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7551115071 785159 143,08 € 106,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		131,52 € -3,92%  15:00
NYSE 146,87 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
Düsseldorf 136,73 € -0,87%  09:12
Hamburg 135,00 € -2,12%  13:40
Stuttgart 132,606 € -2,82%  14:14
München 134,53 € -3,22%  13:51
Frankfurt 131,00 € -4,45%  14:48
Berlin 131,40 € -5,09%  14:45
  = Realtime
