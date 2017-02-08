Erweiterte Funktionen

Rayonier Inc. Reports 50% Drop In Q4 Profit




08.02.17 22:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $5.7 million, or $0.05 per share. This was down from $11.3 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 60.8% to $220.5 million. This was up from $137.1 million last year.


Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $5.7 Mln. vs. $11.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -49.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.09 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -44.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $220.5 Mln vs. $137.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 60.8%


