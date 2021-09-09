Erweiterte Funktionen



Raven Property Group - Increasing rents and property valuations




09.09.21 07:42
Edison Investment Research

With the Russian economy recovering to pre-pandemic levels and e commerce activity continuing its strong pace of growth, the Russian warehouse market, in which Raven Property Group is a leading long-term investor, is performing strongly. Low vacancy, a lack of new supply and increased construction costs are driving accelerated rental growth, and this is supporting capital values, despite a significant rise in interest rates.

