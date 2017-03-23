Erweiterte Funktionen

Rational FY16 Profit Up; Sees FY17 Margin Closer To Lower End Of Long Term View




23.03.17 08:13
dpa-AFX


LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG (RTLLF.

PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 profit after taxes increased 4 percent to 127.1 million euros from last year's 121.8 million euros. Earnings per share grew to 11.18 euros from 10.71 euros last year.


Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT were 4 percent higher than in the previous year at 167 million euros. This equates to an EBIT margin of 27 percent, compared to last year's 28 percent.


Rational posted sales revenues of 613 million euros, a growth of 9 percent compared to the previous year's 564 million euros. Sales revenues increased 11 percent after currency adjustments. All regions around the world contributed to this positive development.


Further, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board will propose to the 2017 General Meeting of Shareholders the distribution of a dividend of 8.00 euros per share and a special dividend of 2.00 euros per share for fiscal year 2016.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects EBIT margin to be closer to the lower end of its long-term range forecast of 26 to 28 percent.


The Executive Board expects the company to be able to continue on the growth path of the past years.


For 2017, the company plans to invest 40 to 50 million euros, a large part of which will be in expanding the assembly factory in Landsberg.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
435,24 € 446,444 € -11,204 € -2,51% 23.03./09:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007010803 701080 481,96 € 372,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		435,24 € -2,51%  09:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 462,50 $ +0,54%  08.03.17
Xetra 448,00 € 0,00%  22.03.17
München 444,84 € -0,77%  08:00
Berlin 444,00 € -0,90%  08:05
Stuttgart 443,021 € -1,07%  08:40
Frankfurt 443,00 € -1,20%  08:20
Düsseldorf 443,00 € -1,22%  08:05
Hamburg 443,00 € -1,55%  08:03
Hannover 443,00 € -1,55%  08:10
  = Realtime
