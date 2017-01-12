Rathbone Brothers Says Q4 Trading Robust; Funds Under Management Climbs 17.1%

Erweiterte Funktionen


12.01.17 09:09
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) Thursday announced that total funds under management as of December 31, 2016 were 34.2 billion pounds, up 17.1% from 29.2 billion pounds as of December 31, 2015.


In its trading update for the three months ended December 31, the company said its trading was robust, reflecting a rally in investment markets and positive transaction volumes.


Funds under management in Investment Management were 30.2 billion pounds, 15.7% higher than last year. The FTSE 100 Index increased 14.4% and the FTSE WMA Balanced Index increased 13.6% over the same period.


Total net inflows in Investment Management for the fourth quarter were 292 million pounds, compared to 368 million pounds a year ago.


Looking ahead, the company said that despite the market rally in the last quarter of 2016, political and economic uncertainty could particularly impact investment markets in 2017.


"We expect to pursue planned growth initiatives in the coming year and continue to prioritise expenditure that enhances our client service and upgrades our infrastructure. We retain an appetite for acquisitions that fit our culture and look forward with cautious optimism," the firm said.


The Company will issue its preliminary statement of annual results on February 23.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



