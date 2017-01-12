Rathbone Brothers Plc : Trading Statement

Rathbone Brothers Plc Trading Update and Notice of Results

Rathbone Brothers Plc ("the Company") announces a trading update for the three months ended 31 December 2016. Trading in the period was robust, reflecting a rally in investment markets and positive transaction volumes.





* Total funds under management at 31 December 2016 were £34.2 billion, up 17.1% from £29.2 billion at 31 December 2015. * Funds under management in Investment Management were £30.2 billion at 31 December 2016, up 15.7% from £26.1 billion at 31 December 2015. The FTSE 100 Index increased 14.4% and the FTSE WMA Balanced Index increased 13.6% over the same period. * Total net inflows in Investment Management for the fourth quarter were £292 million (Q4 2015: £368 million). The total for the year was £1.2 billion (2015: £1.4 billion). * The underlying rate of net organic growth in funds under management in Investment Management for the three months ended 31 December 2016 was 2.9% (2015: 3.7%) and 2.9% for the year ended 31 December 2016 (2015: 3.0%). * Funds managed by Unit Trusts were £4.0 billion at 31 December 2016, up 29.0% from £3.1 billion at 31 December 2015. Total net fund inflows totalled £125 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (Q4 2015: £165 million) and were £554 million for the full year (2015: £371 million). Outlook Despite the market rally in the last quarter of 2016, political and economic uncertainty could particularly impact investment markets in 2017. We expect to pursue planned growth initiatives in the coming year and continue to prioritise expenditure that enhances our client service and upgrades our infrastructure. We retain an appetite for acquisitions that fit our culture and look forward with cautious optimism. Notice of Results The Company will issue its preliminary statement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2016 on Thursday 23 February 2017.

Funds under management 3 months Year ended ended 31 December 31 December

2016 2015 2016 2015

£m £m £m £m

(i) Investment Management

Opening FUM (1 October / 1 January) 29,300 24,842 26,126 24,672

Net inflows 292 368 1,184 1,414 +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Organic new business 215 227 747 739| | | | Acquired new business 77 141 437 675| +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ Market adjustment 592 916 2,874 40 --------------- --------------- Closing FUM (31 December)( 1) 30,184 26,126 30,184 26,126 --------------- ---------------

Underlying annualised rate of net organic growth 2.9% 3.7% 2.9% 3.0%

Annualised rate of net inflows 4.0% 6.0% 4.5% 5.7%

(ii) Unit Trusts

Opening FUM (1 October / 1 January) 3,862 2,764 3,073 2,521

Net inflows 125 165 554 371

Market adjustment 64 144 424 181 --------------- --------------- Closing FUM (31 December) 4,051 3,073 4,051 3,073 --------------- ---------------

--------------- --------------- Total FUM (31 December)(1) 34,235 29,199 34,235 29,199 --------------- --------------- ¹ Includes £937 million (31 December 2015: £923 million) of funds under execution only mandates ENDS

Rathbone Brothers Plc

Rathbone Brothers Plc ("Rathbones"), through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of high-quality, personalised investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities and trustees. This includes discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice and banking services. Rathbones has over 1,100 staff in 16 locations across the UK and Jersey, and currently has its headquarters in Curzon Street, London.

rathbones.com

