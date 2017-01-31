Rathbone Brothers Plc : Total voting rights

Erweiterte Funktionen


Rathbone Brothers Plc ("the Company")


Total Voting Rights


In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces the following:


On 31 January 2017, the Company had issued 50,683,101 ordinary shares of 5p each.

8,979 ordinary shares were held in treasury.


The Company therefore has 50,674,122 shares in issue. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.




Ali Johnson


Company Secretary


Telephone: 0207 399 0326


31 January 2017





