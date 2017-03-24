Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the "Company")

Rathbone Brothers Plc 2010 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Vesting The Company has been notified by the independent trustee of the Rathbone Brothers Plc Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), Salamanca Trust (Jersey) Limited that it has approved the vesting of nil paid options under the 2014-16 LTIP awards to the following PDMRs.





The following announcement and notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Philip Howell |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |PDMR | | | | | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |Identification code | | | | |GB0002148343 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Vesting of nil paid options made | | | |pursuant to the Rathbone Brothers | | | |Plc 2010 Long Term Incentive Plan |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | |£0 |7,458 |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |24/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |N/A |

|Name |Paul Stockton |

|Position/status |PDMR | | | | | | |

|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|LEI | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

|Description of the financial instrument,|Ordinary Shares of 5p each | |type of instrument | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | |Identification code | | | |GB0002148343 |

|Nature of the transaction |Vesting of nil paid options made | | |pursuant to the Rathbone Brothers Plc| | |2010 Long Term Incentive Plan |

|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| |£0 |4,738 |

|Aggregated information | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | transaction | |- Price | |

|Date of the transaction |24/03/2017 |

|Place of the transaction |N/A |

|Name |Mike Webb |

|Position/status |PDMR | | | | | | |

|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|LEI | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

|Description of the financial instrument,|Ordinary Shares of 5p each | |type of instrument | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | |Identification code | | | |GB0002148343 |

|Nature of the transaction |Vesting of nil paid options made | | |pursuant to the Rathbone Brothers Plc| | |2010 Long Term Incentive Plan |

|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| |£0 |4,142 |

|Aggregated information | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | transaction | |- Price | |

|Date of the transaction |24/03/2017 |

|Place of the transaction |N/A |

Ali Johnson Company Secretary

24 March 2017

