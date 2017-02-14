Rathbone Brothers Plc : Change of Registered Office

Rathbone Brothers Plc Head office relocation completed

Rathbone Brothers Plc ("the Company") announces that its London headquarters and registered office have now fully relocated from 1 Curzon Street, W1J 5FB to 8 Finsbury Circus, EC2M 7AZ.



As a prime location for both clients and employees, the move to 8 Finsbury Circus creates the capacity we require to support our longer term growth plans.

Rathbone Brothers Plc

Brothers Plc ("Rathbones"), through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of high-quality, personalised investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities and trustees. This includes discretionary investment management, unit trusts, banking and loan services, financial planning, unitised portfolio services and UK trust, legal, estate and tax advice. Rathbones has over 1,100 staff in 16 locations across the UK and Jersey, and currently has its headquarters at 8 Finsbury Circus, London.

