Erweiterte Funktionen


Rathbone Brothers Plc : Change of Broker




27.03.17 16:17
dpa-AFX


Rathbone Brothers Plc Change of Broker


Rathbone Brothers Plc announces that it has appointed RBC Capital Markets as its joint corporate broker alongside Peel Hunt with immediate effect.


Ends 27 March 2017



For further information contact:


Rathbone Brothers Plc Camarco Tel: 020 7399 0000 Tel: 020 3757 4984 email: shelly.patel@rathbones.com email: ed.gascoigne-   pees@camarco.co.uk Philip Howell, Chief Executive Paul Stockton, Finance Director Ed Gascoigne-Pees Shelly Patel, Investor Relations Manager




Rathbone Brothers Plc


Rathbone Brothers Plc ("Rathbones"), through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of high-quality, personalised investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities and trustees. Our services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, banking and loan services, financial planning, unitised portfolio services and UK trust, legal, estate and tax advice.


Rathbones has over 1,100 staff in 16 locations across the UK and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London.


rathbones.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Rathbone Brothers Plc via GlobeNewswire



0214834R41


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:12 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
17:07 , dpa-AFX
Amid Leggings Uproar, United Says Stricter S [...]
17:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: ACRON HELVETIA VII Immobi [...]
16:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Mitchells & Butlers Germany GmbH / A [...]
16:47 , dpa-AFX
Total Announces $1.7 Bln Investment To Expa [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...